Delving into Dermatomyositis

CHENNAI : Imagine a world where our bodies sometimes get confused and start attacking themselves, causing all sorts of chaos inside. There is a condition such as this and it is called dermatomyositis — a rare but impactful disorder where muscles and skin become battlegrounds for the immune system’s misdirected fury.

The muscles and skin become inflamed due to the body’s immune system attacking itself. Unlike other muscle inflammation conditions, dermatomyositis also causes skin rashes.

Recently, the tragic passing of actor Suhani Bhatnagar, renowned for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the acclaimed wrestling drama Dangal, has brought the gravity of dermatomyositis to the forefront. Her family disclosed that she had been battling this condition, shedding light on the profound challenges it poses to individuals’ lives.

Dermatomyositis is pretty uncommmon, affecting about 1 to 10 people per million each year. When it comes to kids with dermatomyositis, known as juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM), there’s a whole different ball game compared to adults. Typically cropping up in children and teens, especially between the ages of 5 and 10, JDM shows up with familiar symptoms like muscle weakness and skin rash, just like it does in grown-ups. But here’s where it gets interestings — kids with JDM might also deal with tummy troubles, achy joints, and even fevers. Plus, their bellies might give them a hard time with stuff like swallowing or bleeding more often than adults.