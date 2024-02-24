'Election' to be an action-packed political drama

CHENNAI : We had earlier reported that actor Vijay Kumar is all set to join hands with Seththumaan-fame director Thamizh. Now, the makers have announced that the film is titled Election. According to the director, the upcoming film is a political drama with a lot of action and tells its story from the perspective of a family. Fully shot in Arangaldurgam, a village in Ambur, it revolves around a local body election for a counsellor. The film also stars Ayothi-fame Preethi Asrani in the lead role.

Speaking to CE about the film, director Thamizh says, “Election tries to convey the message that people will have a good future if they choose the right counsellor.” There are multiple local body elections in the film which goes on to affect the life of the protagonist (Vijay Kumar) in multiple ways. Talking about the decision to cast Vijay Kumar in the role, Thamizh says, “The film requires a lead with someone who is familiar with the political genre, and since the actor has been part of similar projects like the two Uriyadi films, I thought he will be perfect for the role.”