Manage respiratory wellness in children

CHENNAI : From sniffles to wheezes, children are affected by several respiratory issues. Beyond the coughs and colds, these issues can pose a significant concern to parents and impact children’s quality of life. Understanding, managing and preventing respiratory problems thus becomes necessary.

Respiratory issues

Common cold: The cold is very common, especially among school-going children. It is a viral infection with symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and sore throat.

Pneumonia: Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, and chest pain. Upon finding the symptoms, immediate medical attention is required .

Ear infections: Respiratory infections can sometimes lead to ear infections. Fluid buildup behind the eardrum can cause pain, fever, and difficulty in hearing, which may lead to complications.

Adenoid issues: Adenoids are glands located at the back of the throat. Adenoid gland enlargement is commonly associated with recurrent ear and sinus infections. May require medical intervention.

Asthma: Asthma has symptoms like recurrent episodes of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.