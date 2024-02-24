Manage respiratory wellness in children

CHENNAI : From sniffles to wheezes, children are affected by several respiratory issues. Beyond the coughs and colds, these issues can pose a significant concern to parents and impact children’s quality of life. Understanding, managing and preventing respiratory problems thus becomes necessary.
Respiratory issues
Common cold: The cold is very common, especially among school-going children. It is a viral infection with symptoms like coughing, sneezing, and sore throat.
Pneumonia: Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, and chest pain. Upon finding the symptoms, immediate medical attention is required .
Ear infections: Respiratory infections can sometimes lead to ear infections. Fluid buildup behind the eardrum can cause pain, fever, and difficulty in hearing, which may lead to complications.
Adenoid issues: Adenoids are glands located at the back of the throat. Adenoid gland enlargement is commonly associated with recurrent ear and sinus infections. May require medical intervention.
Asthma: Asthma has symptoms like recurrent episodes of wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.
Management strategies
The most effective way to prevent respiratory infections is to limit exposure to bacteria and viruses. No matter what we do, children are exposed to these microbes, especially in schools and play areas. By frequently washing hands, avoiding close contact with sick children and covering coughs and sneezes, children can reduce the spread of infection.
In addition, some can experience respiratory symptoms that are exacerbated by allergies. A thorough identification of underlying allergies and the appropriate use of medications can aid in alleviating symptoms and improving respiratory health. For example, hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, can cause nasal congestion, sneezing, and itching. Treatment may include antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and allergen avoidance measures.Depending on the specific respiratory problem, doctors may prescribe medications such as antivirals, antibiotics (for bacterial infections), inhalers (for asthma), and decongestants.
Prevention
Balanced diet and nutrition: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides essential nutrients to children.
Obesity: It can contribute to respiratory problems in children, including asthma and sleep-disordered breathing.
Vitamin deficiency: Having enough vitamins and minerals from their food or supplements can help boost their immune systems.
Proper vaccinations: Vaccinations play a crucial role in preventing respiratory infections such as influenza and pneumococcal disease. Following recommended vaccination schedules helps protect children from serious respiratory illnesses.