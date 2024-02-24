Reserved ticket up to Egmore enough for suburban train ride in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has issued stringent directions to Travel Ticket Examiners (TTEs), clarifying that passengers with reserved tickets up to Chennai Egmore should not be issued penalties for travelling on suburban trains from Tambaram to Egmore. This clarification follows a recent complaint, wherein a TTE fined a passenger who travelled in a reserved class at T Nagar.

A significant number of reserved class passengers travelling on express trains from Madurai and other southern districts to Chennai Egmore mostly get down at Tambaram in order to travel to St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, T Nagar, and other stations.