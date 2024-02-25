Five men arrested for hacking to death Dalit youth near Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old Dalit youth was murdered by a five-member gang near a bar at Pallikaranai on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the police arrested all five of them. The police did not confirm whether this was an honour killing.

The police identified the deceased as G Praveen of Pallikaranai. As per preliminary inquiries, Praveen had married a woman belonging to a different caste against her parents wishes. The key accused in the case, is the girl's elder brother.

Another possible angle to this case, the police said, could be that Praveen was involved in a murder in 2022 and one of his attackers on Saturday night wanted to take revenge for the 2022 murder.

After the attack, Praveen was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital where he was declared dead. A case was registered and five men, including girl's brother, were arrested.