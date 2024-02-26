Australian Masters cricket team launches presbyopia campaign

CHENNAI: India Vision Institute (IVI), an NGO working to provide access to vision screening and a pair of corrective glasses to those in need, launched a campaign to address presbyopia in communities. The campaign, March-May 2024, will work to raise awareness on presbyopia and of ways to address the problem. Presbyopia is a refractive error that makes it difficult for middle-aged and older adults to see things close to them.

The campaign was launched in Semmancheri, Chennai by the visiting Australian over-60’s men’s cricket team in the presence of IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel. The team, led by captain Peter Jensen and manager David Head, is in Chennai this month to compete in the International Masters Cricket 2024 World Cup.

According to a press release, welcoming the team, Daniel said, “The campaign will aim to vision screen 50,000 people through the provision of reading glasses for those in need. It is known that some over 33% of the population in India are affected by presbyopia. Despite its widespread prevalence and impact, there is a lack of understanding and awareness of the condition. With corrected vision, through a simple pair of reding glasses, will come increased productivity, higher income and a better quality of life.”

The campaign will work in partnership with other organisations, leveraging their strengths for maximum outreach and outcome, he added.