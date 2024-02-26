Chennai residents spend Rs 1.5K every month as metro board’s water ‘contaminated’

CHENNAI: Residents of TVS Nagar in Korattur are shelling out between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per month to buy water from private suppliers as the metro water supply board in the area has often been facing contamination issues.

TVS Nagar which comes under Ward 83 in Chennai comprises around 2,000 households. Similar issues are echoed by residents of Ward 84 too. The residents themselves bear the expenses of cleaning the sump and the overhead tank whenever contamination occurs.

At present, the board supplies water twice every week to TVS Nagar. However, the allegation of water contamination has remained unaddressed for more than two years now. In addition to spending around Rs 5,000 as tax and water charges annually, the residents must put up with additional expenses due to the contamination issues.

“Water is supplied for four hours twice a week. However, we largely depend on tank supply as the metro water is often contaminated and unusable. Whenever there is a complaint, metro water officials dewater the pipeline as a temporary fix. But we want a permanent solution to the issue,” said K R Kannan, a resident and activist.