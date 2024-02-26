Seminar series to take forward an educationalist’s teachings

CHENNAI: Every student presents a new opportunity in front of a teacher. With every question answered, a new question emerges that the teachers find answers to. For this, the educator has to be shaped — to keep up with the growing technology and establish exposures to the child. This was promoted by S Anandalakshmy who contributed to the field of early child development and education.

Embarking on a journey, taking Anandalakshmy’s work forward, the Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust (BMKT) organised a two-hour-long seminar. This seminar is part of a series titled ‘Celebrating Dr Anandalakshmy – Conversations on Education’. On Saturday, G Gautama, director-secretary, Krishnamurti Foundation India; VR Devika, founder of The Aseema Trust; and Aruna Rathnam, consultant, BMKT spoke on the topic ‘Empowering Teachers’.

Revolution in education

Anandalakshmy strongly believed in optimising anything rather than maximising it. It is usually that the have-nots in the society want to join the haves. She wanted to create an atmosphere for education where the haves would also join, where all are one and not differentiated in what they possess and not. “It creates such a beautiful atmosphere. To do this, you think from the heart and feel from the mind,” said Maya Gaitonde, honorary general secretary, of BMKT.

At this conversation-led seminar, Gautama shared his insights on how the classroom set-up has evolved after the pandemic, a study that proved that classrooms can exist beyond the four walls, the future of the industry with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the tools that teachers should be equipped with for the growing trends. “During the Covid pandemic, the education model shifted from physical rooms to computer screens. It enhanced the dynamics between a student and a teacher. The talk was beneficial as it pointed out that no concrete building is required for a teacher to share and spread her knowledge with her students,” said Vanaja S, a teacher from PSBB.