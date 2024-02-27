Project Vithai: Transforming lives with doorstep pediatric therapy

Origin story

In 2021, during the pandemic, a child in Varishni Illam Trust’s adoption centre was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and with early intervention, she received access to therapy and treatment. Harbouring the query of what happens to children in lower-economic areas, the trust probed existing infrastructure and assessed services SPASTN. “They told us that the major issue was the dropout rate, which was 95%. No magic can be done if they come once a month, the therapy has to be regular. Screening at the right time, understanding the condition and continuing therapy is important,” says Deepa Murali, an advisor.

Cut to present, the project works as a well-oiled system. Daily, community worker Kalai* walks past several pastel-coloured buildings with murals and knocks on several doors of Kannagi and Ezhil Nagar. Armed with the Trivandrum Developmental Screening Chart and UNICEF scale, she is prepared with questions for young parents, to assess if children in this area have developmental disorders. “We ask them how many kids are there, do they have any problems with achieving milestones, and after segregating them into positive for a condition, negative or high risk, the data is entered onto an app.” On their next visit, Helena and Divya visit the homes, carefully alert the parents, and convince them to drop their children at the therapy bus, far from an easy task.

“Dosai amma dosai, amma sutta dosai, arasi maavu, amma sutta dosai,” sings Divya as she slowly helps a baby with CP stretch out, and grip playing objects. Undaunted by the screams and crying, she tenderly helps the children dabble with occupational therapy, holding a pencil, helps another child with ADHD hone their focus. Meanwhile, Helena and two other therapists coo to another child, “unga kannu enga?” or “What is this? Which colour is this? What colour are you weaning?” Parents fill the bus, watching keenly as they receive instructions on the exercises to conduct at home and may visit the nearby centre which provides services five days a week. Tailored to the condition, sessions vary from 25 minutes to 45 minutes, and goals depend on severity.

Early intervention is key but in areas like Kannagi Nagar or Perumbakkam, lack of access or awareness proves to be a hurdle. “When you have an illness you come to the doctors, only if you understand you have a problem. Our goal is to make them understand there is a problem. Once they understand, (they might lack access to) finances or travel, but now we say you don’t have to think about all this, we are coming to your area. As early as we identify a problem, it’ll be easier to fix it. Be it speech, hearing or physiotherapy, and habitation, or rehabilitation becomes easier,” highlights Antoinette Pavithra, clinical supervisor at MERF. She adds “Every child is unique and services are provided based on those needs. Because a small population has a different set of needs, we call the others abnormal.”