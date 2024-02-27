'Swallowing the Sun': A tribute to unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle

‘Fearless and tender’

In a conversation with the author, David discussed how the novel is “fearless in tackling big ideas and the big events of history”. The novel is driven by strong women “who explore ideas of freedom and love while also addressing issues like caste, culture, patriarchy, tradition and modernity,” he says. He highlighted how the book is “tender and intimate”, interwoven with poetry and rooted in a sense of place — in this case, both rural Maharashtra and the city of Bombay of the time, which was “a hotbed of political ferment.”

“I am a great admirer of poetry. It is part of my Maharashtrian heritage. Being a spiritual seeker, I am constantly inspired by the poetry of the Varkari saints including Namdev and Tukaram, but my greatest admiration is for Muktabai, whom I consider a feminist saint. The title of the book is taken from one of her surreal poems. Another big inspiration for the novel was my discovery of over 150 love letters my father had written to my mother. They were very poetic,” said the author. Lakshmi also spoke about how she wanted to present “the Marathi cultural efflorescence at the time”.

“Swallowing the Sun is a truly astonishing work that gives us an insight into the heart of small-town India that dreams big. It resonates very closely with me because my own parents were freedom fighters. It is important for us to genuinely remember what it took, what was sacrificed, to get our freedom,” says veteran actor and writer Kabir Bedi, who was the special guest of honour at the event. He also read an excerpt from the book.

Small acts, big consequences

Lakshmi, who is a recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for Human Rights, says that she has been asked by several young people why she chose to write a novel set during the freedom struggle. “I wanted to shed light on the ways in which women participated in one of the most decisive periods in our country’s history. The novel chronicles how small acts of assertion and independent thinking can snowball into something that can bring about a change of narrative. I wanted young people, especially young women, to understand that as far as nation building is concerned, everything you do counts,” says the author.