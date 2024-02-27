Tangedco mulls use of R-LNG to fuel power station

However, owing to steep operational cost of Rs 12 per unit, the plant has not been used in generation mode since April 2022, when Tangedco generated 1.5 million units from this facility.

An official said the idea behind initiating the feasibility study was to ensure regular supply of R-LNG, which, if used as fuel instead of naphtha, can bring down the cost of power generation at the station to `8 per unit.

An official told TNIE, “The private consultant is expected to furnish a comprehensive report, encompassing project costs, area considerations, R-LNG pricing, and power generation expenses by the end of March. Following this, the report will undergo scrutiny by the government.”