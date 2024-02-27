Tangedco mulls use of R-LNG to fuel power station

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO is evaluating the feasibility of laying a pipeline to transport Regasified-Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) from Indian Oil Corporation at Ennore to Basin Bridge Gas Turbine Power Station with the assistance of a private consultant.
The power station, which has four units with each unit capable of generating 30 MW, was operated using naphtha and high-speed diesel as starting fuel. While the power station is primarily used in condenser mode to supply reactive power to maintain the voltage (110 kV) of Chennai’s transmission network, it is also switched to power generation mode during exigencies such as summer, natural disasters, elections or other situations when demand peaks.
However, owing to steep operational cost of Rs 12 per unit, the plant has not been used in generation mode since April 2022, when Tangedco generated 1.5 million units from this facility.
An official said the idea behind initiating the feasibility study was to ensure regular supply of R-LNG, which, if used as fuel instead of naphtha, can bring down the cost of power generation at the station to `8 per unit.
An official told TNIE, “The private consultant is expected to furnish a comprehensive report, encompassing project costs, area considerations, R-LNG pricing, and power generation expenses by the end of March. Following this, the report will undergo scrutiny by the government.”
Upon receipt of the feasibility report, Tangedco plans to initiate the project after the parliamentary election and aims to complete it within a couple of years, the official added. Though the plant’s capacity is of a small magnitude compared to Chennai’s total power demand, the project, once ready, can help the city meet the demand during exigencies in a better manner at a lesser cost in the long run.
Tangedco currently operates four gas turbine power stations with a cumulative generation capacity of 516.08 MW. If the Basin Bridge station switches to natural gas, Tangedco plans to adjust power generation at the other stations based on the availability of natural gas supplied by the Gas Authority of India Ltd.