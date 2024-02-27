Thota Tharrani: From Parisian streets to gallery walls - A journey in sketches

CHENNAI : A sketchbook, a pen, and the urge to draw the moving images of the streets of Paris and freeze them in time — these were the assets of artist and film production designer Thota Tharrani almost five decades ago.

When the walls of the gallery at Alliance Française were adorned with his Paris collection, which included 69 black and white sketches of the city, it gave a glimpse into what the artist saw and captured life then. Today, the artist is also a storyteller who is walking around patiently observing his paintings and sitting down to have conversations with people around him.

Mapping memories

The drawings were created in one year when the artist was doing his fellowship in printmaking sponsored by the Government of France in 1971. “There were almost 1,400 drawings. Looking back, I cannot imagine these many were drawn,” exclaims Tharrani. Many drawings faded and corroded over time because of the ink and the exposure to sunlight. Observing the frames, he shares, “I have only 69 now. These sketches will also fade away someday. So the best thing is to take a high-quality, digital copy and print it on photography paper.”