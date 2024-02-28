TN Govt unlikely to extend financial assistance to UoM

CHENNAI: After attending an emergency meeting convened by the state government to discuss the financial crisis plaguing the University of Madras, varsity sources maintained that the government was not inclined to offer direct financial help. They also said legal opinion will be sought about giving an undertaking to the Income Tax (I-T) Department in an attempt to make the department defreeze the university’s bank accounts.

According to members of the joint action committee of teaching and non-teaching staff associations of the university, the state government refused to provide any immediate financial help and instead suggested the university to appeal against I-T department’s demand to pay Rs 424 crore, dues for the assessment years 2017-2018 to 2020-2021.

The university’s ailing financial state of affairs was dealt a severe blow recently when the I-T officials froze its bank accounts for not paying the pending dues. The department had demanded such a hefty amount, by arguing that the university cannot be considered a government university as the state government’s contribution of funds was less than 50% since 2016-17. The officials have already deducted Rs 12.5 crore from the university’s frozen accounts.

Following deliberations at the Tuesday meeting, university sources said they would seek legal opinion on providing an undertaking to the I-T department, stating that 20% of the demanded amount could be paid in instalments. “The I-T officials had asked the university to give an undertaking that 20% of the demanded tax amount would be paid in instalments in the subsequent months, to get the accounts defreezed.

Subsequently, the university will also be able to file an appeal against the payment demand. While the joint action committee requested the government to take care of the salaries, which are due in the next two to three days, we hear that the state government has now refused to help financially,” said a member of the committee.