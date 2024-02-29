Go digital: No need for exact tender in MTC, SETC buses in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commuters in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses can pay for their tickets through UPI, credit, or debit cards from now on. Launching the cashless payment system on Wednesday, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed 26 electronic ticketing machines (ETM) to conductors in the presence of Transport Minister S S Sivasankar at a function held in Guindy.

During the same event, he also flagged off 50 BS VI non-AC buses for MTC that were purchased for Rs 20 crore and launched the home delivery of new driving licences, renewed licences, registration certificates and other vehicle and transport-related documents to applicants.

Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC, told TNIE that the digital payment system will be rolled out on 129 buses operating from the Central bus depot from Thursday onwards. “Within the next two to three weeks, all MTC buses will be equipped with the cashless payment system,” he said.