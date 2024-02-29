Go digital: No need for exact tender in MTC, SETC buses in Chennai

CHENNAI: Commuters in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses can pay for their tickets through UPI, credit, or debit cards from now on. Launching the cashless payment system on Wednesday, Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed 26 electronic ticketing machines (ETM) to conductors in the presence of Transport Minister S S Sivasankar at a function held in Guindy.
During the same event, he also flagged off 50 BS VI non-AC buses for MTC that were purchased for Rs 20 crore and launched the home delivery of new driving licences, renewed licences, registration certificates and other vehicle and transport-related documents to applicants.
Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC, told TNIE that the digital payment system will be rolled out on 129 buses operating from the Central bus depot from Thursday onwards. “Within the next two to three weeks, all MTC buses will be equipped with the cashless payment system,” he said.
Varghese further said that the initial batch of 50 new buses for MTC arrived on Wednesday, and 50 more are expected to arrive soon. “These 100 buses will be distributed among eight to nine depots, improving connectivity to the new Kilambakkam terminus and other areas. Additionally, the number of services via Chennai bypass (CMBT - KCBT) will be increased,” he added. MTC operates buses on 696 routes with a fleet capacity of 3,150 vehicles and carries around 31 lakh to 32 lakh commuters a day.
Official sources from SETC said, “Electronic ticketing machines have been introduced on buses running to Rameswaram, Gudalur, and Kanniyakumari from Chennai. Following a trial period, this system will be expanded to all routes in the coming days. Travellers will be able to make payments using credit and debit cards, as well as UPI applications.” The SETC carries about 75,000 commuters a day with a fleet strength of over 800 buses.
The implementation of electronic payment systems in public transport corporations in the state has long been overdue. Difficulties in tendering exact change for ticket fares had many times led to verbal altercations between commuters and conductors. In response to numerous complaints, on November 1 last year, the MTC issued a circular specifically instructing conductors not to demand exact change from commuters during the journey.
Explaining the ordeal, an MTC bus conductor said, “The problem of demanding exact fare was a result of lower denomination currencies (Rs 10, Rs 20, and Rs 50) and coins becoming scarce among commuters. Small vendors and street traders have also largely shifted to UPI as ATMs mostly dispense only Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes. This cashless payment transition will benefit both bus crew and travellers.”
Transport Secretary Phanindra Reddy said the UPI payment system will soon be extended to TNSTC buses.