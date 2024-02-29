Lesson one: Balancing art and academics

CHENNAI : Amid the lush green trees, the vibrant walls of The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai beckoned the visitors to the colourful Chitra Punaivu Art Exhibition. With the theme ‘Unveiling the creative trilogy of story, dream, and art’, the three-day exhibition at the school showcased approximately 3,000 framed artworks, 250 pieces of ceramics, over 100 carpentry creations, and several textile displays, a few photographs, and recycled shoes.
As guests walked through the halls, the students took on the role of guides, giving them a tour of the art exhibition. They didn’t just talk about their creations; they shared stories of their year-long commitment to the art forms they chose and mastered.
In a sunlit corner of the school, an array of ceramic pots and objects gleamed beneath the soft glow. Some were bursting in pastel shades, while others stood tall in elegant simplicity, turning into a canvas for imagination. Students explained the process of creating ceramic objects from scratch. Khrish Sidharth of Class 11 detailed the journey of a ceramic pot from clay to the finished product. Hannela of Class 10 shared, “I chose ceramics and it was amazing to touch clay. I feel like clay pottery isn’t encouraged as much as painting in most schools. But I cherish the experience of learning pottery. I made a flower vase and I chose the colours I wanted to fill it with. It makes me so happy to see what I made along with my friends’ projects.”
Children in the Weaving Room deftly wove colourful threads together with precision. As visitors approached, drawn by the rhythmic clack of the loom, the student’s eyes lit up with enthusiasm. “Would you like to try?” they asked the curious crowd. Most of them accepted the challenge, taking hold of the threads under the student’s guidance. With patient encouragement, they coached them through each step. Rugs, yoga mats, and saris were displayed. Outside the room, the tie-dye textiles made by students hung from ceiling to floor, while the walls were filled with framed paintings. With a stroke of creativity, students also repurposed discarded shoes, transforming them into stunning painted pieces.
As you step into the Art Gallery Room, a diverse range of artworks welcomes you, each one telling a unique story through its medium and style. Black and white, oil pastel paintings, watercolour experiments, texture paintings, and coffee paintings were the highlights. Among them were also a few sculptures made by teachers.
From the art gallery, you step into the print-making area where linocut prints to etchings and screenprints are showcased, displaying versatility. In the carpentry section, children were engrossed in crafting miniatures, their hands skillfully shaping wood into intricate forms. At the photography section, students eagerly saw their photos printed and displayed for the first time. From landscapes to portraits, it captured different moments. Meghna Manoj of Class 8 shared, “The school has an equal balance of para academics and academics. An exhibition like this gives us wide exposure.”
All the artworks were on sale and the equipment including the carpentry machine, looms, and pottery wheel were also displayed. Artist and printmaker V Anamika, and founder of Ashvita’s Ashvin E Rajagopalan inaugurated the exhibition. NM Veeraiyan, founder and president of SIMATS, was also a part of the ceremony. Visiting the exhibition, Thota Tharrini artist and production designer in the film industry, shared, “These kids are very innovative. For their age, giving them the opportunity of ceramics, weaving, drawing, and carpentry is a good thing.”
The chief guests also had an interactive session with the kids, where Ashvin advised the kids to learn more about artists and their artworks and more than anything to stay curious all the time. Inspiring the kids to find encouragement from things around them, Anamika said, “I get inspiration for my art from my surroundings. I remember when I was a child, I used to draw a hibiscus and slowly, I started dissecting it and going deep into the details of it. That curiosity continued and I started seeing things from all perspectives.” Dr Saveetha, director of The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, said, “This is the fourth year of the art exhibition. The main idea behind the display is to showcase all the works of the children. Every child’s work is unique. We wanted the children to tell their stories and parents and other people to view their works.”
The exhibition will be held today at The Pupil Saveetha Eco School from 10 am to 3.30 pm. Entry is free.