Lesson one: Balancing art and academics

CHENNAI : Amid the lush green trees, the vibrant walls of The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, Chennai beckoned the visitors to the colourful Chitra Punaivu Art Exhibition. With the theme ‘Unveiling the creative trilogy of story, dream, and art’, the three-day exhibition at the school showcased approximately 3,000 framed artworks, 250 pieces of ceramics, over 100 carpentry creations, and several textile displays, a few photographs, and recycled shoes.

As guests walked through the halls, the students took on the role of guides, giving them a tour of the art exhibition. They didn’t just talk about their creations; they shared stories of their year-long commitment to the art forms they chose and mastered.

In a sunlit corner of the school, an array of ceramic pots and objects gleamed beneath the soft glow. Some were bursting in pastel shades, while others stood tall in elegant simplicity, turning into a canvas for imagination. Students explained the process of creating ceramic objects from scratch. Khrish Sidharth of Class 11 detailed the journey of a ceramic pot from clay to the finished product. Hannela of Class 10 shared, “I chose ceramics and it was amazing to touch clay. I feel like clay pottery isn’t encouraged as much as painting in most schools. But I cherish the experience of learning pottery. I made a flower vase and I chose the colours I wanted to fill it with. It makes me so happy to see what I made along with my friends’ projects.”

Children in the Weaving Room deftly wove colourful threads together with precision. As visitors approached, drawn by the rhythmic clack of the loom, the student’s eyes lit up with enthusiasm. “Would you like to try?” they asked the curious crowd. Most of them accepted the challenge, taking hold of the threads under the student’s guidance. With patient encouragement, they coached them through each step. Rugs, yoga mats, and saris were displayed. Outside the room, the tie-dye textiles made by students hung from ceiling to floor, while the walls were filled with framed paintings. With a stroke of creativity, students also repurposed discarded shoes, transforming them into stunning painted pieces.