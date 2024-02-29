Two incidents of suspected child abduction in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two incidents of suspected child abduction were reported in the city on Tuesday. In Tiruvottiyur, a migrant worker from Bihar, who was in an inebriated state, allegedly began to speak with a five-year-old girl, who was standing outside her school on Tuesday evening, said sources.

Suspecting him to be a kidnapper, some locals thrashed him and then handed him over to the police. Police said they have not yet registered a case and an inquiry is underway. “Our preliminary probe revealed that he might not have intended to kidnap anyone,” they said.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man allegedly offered chocolates to a Class 3 boy when he came out of school on Tuesday and told him that he would take him to his parents. “The boy grew suspicious and informed his parents, who later lodged a complaint. We are yet to register a case or identify the man,” police said.