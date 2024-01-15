BJP releases DMK Files-III with ‘2g-scam raid details’

CHENNAI: Releasing the ‘DMK Files Part III’, which contains purported conversations that took place between senior DMK leader TR Baalu and MS Jaffar Sait, who was the Intelligence Chief of Tamil Nadu when the 2G Scam case was being heard during 2010-11, BJP State president K Annamalai on Sunday said it contained audio that reveals how TN politicians directed the CBI on when to conduct raids. “Eleven audio tapes that would reveal the ‘political fabric of the DMK’ will also be released in the coming days,” he added.

Annamalai released the audio in his X handle, and spoke about this in detail at the 54th-anniversary celebrations of Thuglak magazine. “Today, we have released ‘DMK Files Part III’. It is a ‘Pongal release’. Part I was about the direct assets of the DMK functionaries and Part II was about the benami assets of DMK functionaries. Part III is a bit lengthy. It shows what kind of party the DMK is,” he claimed.

“This tape shows how the politicians of Tamil Nadu directed the CBI on when to go for raids. At that time, the No.1 leader of Tamil Nadu said the CBI need not come tomorrow but let them come a day after when the fishermen would be striking work. The tapes that will be released in the coming days will have conversations between the then Chief Secretary of TN and the former Intelligence Chief; a conversation between A Raja and the personal secretary of the then CM; and a conversation between TR Baalu and the CBI Director,” the BJP leader added.