Harvests Harmony

Pongal,Tamil Nadu

Sandhya Ramesh, student

In my hometown, Villupuram, Pongal is celebrated with traditional rituals for four days. Day one is Bhogi. We burn old furniture, dolls, and wooden boxes, spread warmth, and mark the end of winter. Since I live in an apartment in Chennai, burning is restricted. So, each household burns one piece of cloth behind the flat. For Surya Pongal, usually in the village, we cook Pongal with the first harvest’s rice and worship the Sun god. In the city, it is just a regular day, and when Pongal is cooked in our kitchen, we often spend the day watching TV. The third day is Mattu Pongal. The villagers get together to bathe and decorate the cows by painting their horns, adorning them with anklets and balloons. It’s a beautiful sight. Here, I see cattle owners walk around with their cows. On the last day, Kaanum Pongal, I visit the beach or go to the movies with my friends and family. In my village, we used to pay a visit to our relatives’ houses, but here, we have numerous public places to go to. I would say we have many ways to lift the spirit of our celebration.