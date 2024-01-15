'Praise of Seven Hills' dance drama: A mesmerising ode to devotion

A dance drama ‘Praise of Seven Hills’, conceptualised by Global Organization for Divinity and curated and choreographed by Anitha Guha, had is 32nd premiere at Kamarajar Arangam. The magnum opus held under the aegis of Abbas Karthik and Abbas Culturals unfolded the grandeur of Tirupathi Brahmotsavam, with divine melodies composed by Maharanyam Sri Muralidhara Swamiji. The chief guest for the evening, Justice R Mahadevan, delved into the art form’s intricacies and spoke of its cultural richness, showcasing his profound knowledge of literary texts in natyam.