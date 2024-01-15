Sangamam immerses Chennai in folk arts

CHENNAI: Around 300 people received a chance to witness traditional Tamil art forms from rural pockets in the state, during the Chennai Sangamam at Edward Elliot’s Beach on Sunday. “I have seen many bands perform on this beach. But this is the first time I have witnessed such a wide array of traditional art forms. I had never even heard of some of the programmes I saw here today,” said Sandeep, a third-year college student in Chennai.

Folks group from Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Chennai performed in Thiruvanmiyur Beach and Elliot’s Beach on Sunday. For Ravichandran from Tiruvannamalai, who had performed Periya Melam across the state in the past two decades, this is his first performance in Chennai. “We are surprised to see such a huge out for the event,” he said.

Periya melam, Kaisilambattam, Themmangu Paattu, Puravi Aattam, Aali Aattam, and Veera Mangai Velunachiyar plays were the six traditional programmes performed at Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur on Sunday. Many make-shift shops have also been set up near the stage. “I have shifted my shop from near the shore to near the stage. I am hoping to earn double my daily earnings today,” said Malathi, a corn vendor at the beach.

Among the pool of youngsters, 54-year-old Sakthivel from Erode was seen keenly enjoying the traditional performances. “These art forms are a common sight during festivals at my village. It was a riveting experience to witness them live,” he said. The state government is organising Chennai Sangamam in 18 locations this year. It may be recalled that the event was resumed in 2023 after a long gap of 11 years.