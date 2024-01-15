Youth climbs atop goods train, gets electrocuted in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man got electrocuted while climbing atop a goods train in an attempt to cross a railway track, at Thiruvottiyur railway station on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Adarsh (20) of Yegavalliamman Koil Street in Thiruvottiyur. He had been preparing for the NEET examination at a coaching centre in T Nagar.

Adarsh used to travel on the EMU train from Thiruvottiyur to reach T Nagar. On Sunday morning, Adarsh went to the Thiruvottiyur railway station and decided to cross the railway track when he found a goods train standing on the track.