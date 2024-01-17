Chennai man found dead in house, hunt on for two

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur police have launched a hunt for two migrant labourers who allegedly murdered a fellow worker in Gummidipoondi.

Police said the deceased, Bharath Malik (28) from Odisha, had been working as a contract labourer in various factories here for the past 10 years.

A few months ago, he brought Pithura Malik and Sathyadutt Malik from his hometown in Odisha, to Chennai. The two men had stayed with Bharath in a rental apartment.

On Tuesday, their neighbours found a foul smell emanating from the apartment and they alerted Sipcot police. The police personnel reached the spot and found Bharath lying dead in the apartment. They recovered his body and sent it to Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Pithura and Sathyadutt left for Odisha, and some migrant workers here alerted the police about this. A police team has been sent to Odisha to trace and arrest the suspects. “It is suspected that the duo murdered Bharath during a drunken brawl on Sunday,” they added.