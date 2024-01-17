Delightful hues of Pongal

With the beginning of a new year and a season of festivals, January looks bright and vibrant. In the past few days, every pocket of Chennai looked lively and ready to welcome the much-awaited day of Pongal. Different colours of rangoli powder lined the street, sugarcane stacked upon one another, people dressed up in their traditional attire, and the bonfire must be a common sight every Pongal, but each year, it brings a novel experience.

While the city saw a smoggy Bhogi and a Pongal that brought families together, on the third day, Maattu Pongal, cows were prayed to and offered food. TNIE lensmen P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring us scenes of celebrations from across the city.