Delightful hues of Pongal

Chennai Embraces Pongal Festivities with Traditional Fervor
Local residents of North Chennai throng to MC Road for Pongal shopping, on Saturday.
Local residents of North Chennai throng to MC Road for Pongal shopping, on Saturday.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
With the beginning of a new year and a season of festivals, January looks bright and vibrant. In the past few days, every pocket of Chennai looked lively and ready to welcome the much-awaited day of Pongal. Different colours of rangoli powder lined the street, sugarcane stacked upon one another, people dressed up in their traditional attire, and the bonfire must be a common sight every Pongal, but each year, it brings a novel experience.

While the city saw a smoggy Bhogi and a Pongal that brought families together, on the third day, Maattu Pongal, cows were prayed to and offered food. TNIE lensmen P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath bring us scenes of celebrations from across the city.

