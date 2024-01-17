Security tightened for Kaanum Pongal in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Kaanum Pongal on Wednesday, the city police will deploy a total of 15,500 police personnel and 1,500 home guards across important locations in the city. Additionally, 13 CCTV cameras will be installed at 12 vital places.

Mounted police branch personnel and three All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) will monitor the beaches.

Apart from this, three temporary mini control rooms, 16 temporary police watch towers and seven police assistance booths have also been set up at the beaches and the service roads leading there. Moreover, the personnel at police assistance booths will issue ID cards to children coming to the beaches, so that they can be easily traced if they get lost.

According to a press release, ambulance services, fire tenders, swimming volunteers and motor boats will also be readied to tackle any emergency situation.