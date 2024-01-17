The incredible Gilli Danda

As I write this article, it’s raining in Chennai again. Today, rain in Chennai has become something to fear, for it triggers memories of floods and more. When I was growing up, the rain meant playing indoors and a whole different kind of fun.

There were many games we had bought from the store — the old favourites — carrom, cards, Monopoly or Trade, the westernised Snakes and Ladders, Ludo, and a few others. But sometimes it just wasn’t enough, and we would make up our own games.

I would like to think that our forefathers were in much the same boat when it rained. Except, they didn’t have stores to go to. They didn’t have shops to buy their games. So, all their games were invented. And all their game pieces were perhaps made by them or found by them around the house.

There is a certain charm in picturing our grandparents and great grandparents, a group of ragged little children, sitting around and coming up with interesting games to play. The picture reminds me that our grandparents were once young like us and played like us. Suddenly, the age gap seems less. The generation gap feels less.

One of my all-time favourite games is the Gilli Danda. I find it incredible that, somebody invented a game with just two sticks. The physics of it, the dynamics of it, of tapping a peg with a stick and having it pop up in the air and then striking it — it is all so unique and wonderful.