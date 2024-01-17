Tuning the traditional to the timeless

With each programme she attended in the city, Haritha became once again the dancer she always was. Indeed! Keeping away from the art form had not impaired the foundations she learned whilst training with her kin, and later, at Lasya

College of Fine Arts in Kannur, founded by her father, Thamban Kambrath, an accomplished theatre scriptwriter and director.

Now, inspired by what she saw in Chennai, she returned home the next year with a renewed vigour to bridge the gulf between the beauty of Bharatanatyam and the evolving tastes of the audience. This desire prompted her to choose the topic ‘Confluence of mise en scene and Bharatanatyam’ for her doctoral studies. Haritha’s idea was to transform the traditional dance form into a contemporary presentation that could resonate with modern audiences. As a Doordarshan-graded artist and professor at Lasya, she is now working towards this vision with a few dance drama productions.