‘Walk of death’ continues at Veppampattu railway station in Chennai
CHENNAI: Even two months after a train accident claimed three lives at Veppampattu suburban railway station, the residents of Veppampattu and Perumalpattu in Tiruvallur district are still forced to cross railway tracks to access station platforms as there is no foot-over bridge or a pedestrian subway in the area.
Veppampattu is one of the busiest towns in Chennai suburbs, with a market and a huge number of shops dotting both sides of the railway station. Not just passengers, even pedestrians have to cross the railway tracks to reach either side of the station.
“More than 25,000 people, including students, professionals and vendors, travel from Veppampattu station to Chennai and Tiruvallur daily. The station lacked pedestrian-friendly infrastructure since its inception,” says Jayaraman, a resident and an activist.
TNIE, in a report dated October 30 last year, highlighted the absence of essential amenities at the railway station. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives in a train accident at the station on November 19. Following the tragedy, the railway department set up an alarm system to warn pedestrians about approaching trains. “The alarm system is connected to the railway signal, and it will sound a warning one minute before each suburban or express train approaches,” said a railway official.
Rajendiran K, a vendor in Veppampattu, said the alarm system is helpful. Though the public welcomes the temporary fix, they are disappointed that the officials have not implemented any permanent solution. “The alarm system was introduced only after three people lost their lives. Veppampattu is the only station in the suburbs, without either a foot-over bridge or a pedestrian subway. Immediate measures should be taken to build these facilities,” said N Murali, another resident.
In fact, after the fatal accident, the railway department announced that a foot-over bridge and subway would be constructed at the earliest. But, the subway work was halted midway owing to a dispute with a contractor. A senior railway official told TNIE, “The subway work will resume within a month. The experts are studying the feasibility of building a foot-over bridge, and a final decision is yet to be taken regarding that,” a senior railway official told TNIE.