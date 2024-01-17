‘Walk of death’ continues at Veppampattu railway station in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even two months after a train accident claimed three lives at Veppampattu suburban railway station, the residents of Veppampattu and Perumalpattu in Tiruvallur district are still forced to cross railway tracks to access station platforms as there is no foot-over bridge or a pedestrian subway in the area.

Veppampattu is one of the busiest towns in Chennai suburbs, with a market and a huge number of shops dotting both sides of the railway station. Not just passengers, even pedestrians have to cross the railway tracks to reach either side of the station.

“More than 25,000 people, including students, professionals and vendors, travel from Veppampattu station to Chennai and Tiruvallur daily. The station lacked pedestrian-friendly infrastructure since its inception,” says Jayaraman, a resident and an activist.

TNIE, in a report dated October 30 last year, highlighted the absence of essential amenities at the railway station. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives in a train accident at the station on November 19. Following the tragedy, the railway department set up an alarm system to warn pedestrians about approaching trains. “The alarm system is connected to the railway signal, and it will sound a warning one minute before each suburban or express train approaches,” said a railway official.