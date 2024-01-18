Chennai Comic Con: Into the galaxy of gaming and fandom

Breaking down barriers

From Lelouch Vi Britannia (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) to Lady Thor, Suriya has tried her best to come up with creative outfits. She says, “When I started, it was more of how I can repurpose a costume. I had no experience in tailoring. The costumes that I had referred to were more detailed than I thought they would be. That’s why it was necessary to break it down. I used to search for the already existing shirts or outfits that could be repurposed.”

After viewing a lot of online videos, Suriya updated herself with more ideas for making outfits. She adds, “For prop making, I used to use only papier mache. On YouTube videos, I saw people from other countries making use of foam. I had no idea where to get them from. After a bit of research, I realised that it is available in hardware stores and people use it for AC insulations and majorly for electrical works.”

For anyone who is starting in cosplay, Suriya advises making use of pre-existing resources. She says, “You can buy materials and clothes from shops like Saravana Stores or T Mangharam and just repurpose them. For bulk buying, Parry’s Corner is the best location. Getting colourful wigs from the streets might be a bit of a task, but everything else is pretty much there if we search.”