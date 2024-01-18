Kaanum Pongal: It’s a wild, wild day out for denizens in Chennai

CHENNAI: Having a field day on Kaanum Pongal, Chennaites thronged tourist attractions, including beaches and parks, in large numbers on Wednesday. In anticipation of the rush, the police had enforced several traffic diversions and security arrangements. Barricades were set up at Marina and Edward Elliot’s beaches to prevent the public from entering the sea.
Due to the expected rush, hundreds of people preferred public transport on the day. As a result, suburban stations at Chepauk, Triplicane and Light House were teeming with families and groups of youth. The ongoing exhibition at Island Grounds was the star attraction of the day and several thousands of people attended it.
Meanwhile, a few designated parking areas were readied at Kamarajar Salai to avoid congestion on the Beach Road. As memorials of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi are under renovation, the crowds by and large visited the memorials of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
A special programme was also organised at Marina Beach in view of the upcoming Khelo India Games to be held in Tamil Nadu. Hundreds gathered around the stage and enjoyed musical performances.
Adding to the Chennaites’ enthusiasm, Wednesday also happened to be the last day of the Chennai Sangamam Festival. All venues associated with the festival in the city, especially Elliot’s beach in Besant Nagar, witnessed a huge turnout. A slew of Tamil and Punjabi traditional art forms, and light music renditions delighted the audience to no extent. The crowds lapped up the performances for hours continuously.
The children’s park in Guindy should have been another prime attraction of the day, especially since it’s easily accessible from most parts of the city, but it remained closed for renovation work. As a result, the nearby snake park attracted all the crowds and it registered a record-high footfall of 7,450, up from around 4,000 last year.
However, other familiar attractions in Chennai registered lower turnouts compared to last year. The Birla Planetarium registered a footfall of around 3,000, down from 4,000 last year. The lighthouse in Marina also registered a 30% decline in footfall compared to the previous year. “Around 1,600 people visited the lighthouse last year. But this year till evening, only 1,100 people came here. Public events like the exhibition and the Sangamam festival are drawing more crowds this year,” said an official on duty.