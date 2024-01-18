Kaanum Pongal: It’s a wild, wild day out for denizens in Chennai

CHENNAI: Having a field day on Kaanum Pongal, Chennaites thronged tourist attractions, including beaches and parks, in large numbers on Wednesday. In anticipation of the rush, the police had enforced several traffic diversions and security arrangements. Barricades were set up at Marina and Edward Elliot’s beaches to prevent the public from entering the sea.

Due to the expected rush, hundreds of people preferred public transport on the day. As a result, suburban stations at Chepauk, Triplicane and Light House were teeming with families and groups of youth. The ongoing exhibition at Island Grounds was the star attraction of the day and several thousands of people attended it.

Meanwhile, a few designated parking areas were readied at Kamarajar Salai to avoid congestion on the Beach Road. As memorials of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi are under renovation, the crowds by and large visited the memorials of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.