Most anticipated videogames of 2024

Rise of the Ronin | March 2024 | PS5 exclusive

Rise of the Ronin looks like a gritty, more modern version of Ghost of Tsushima — and I am genuinely excited for this game. It also helps that console exclusives lend a little more something to a gameplay experience. A single-player action RPG, the game is set in the 19th century, promising combat in authentic period firearms. It also features a multi-choice system which changes the game’s outcome based on decisions made in crucial story points.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)