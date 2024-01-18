Sluggish start to Olive Ridley turtle's nesting season in Chennai

CHENNAI: Unlike previous years, the volunteers of turtle walks on the Chennai coast from Pulicat to Kovalam are returning disappointed as the annual Olive Ridley turtle nesting has commenced on a sluggish note. Only nine nests were found till Wednesday.

According to official data, 60 nests were found and secured during the same period last year — by January 17, 2023.

While February is the peak nesting season, sporadic nesting usually begins from the last week of December. However, with the northeast monsoon becoming increasingly erratic and ocean warming, the nesting season off-late is getting pushed to the second week of January.