Chennai man loses Rs 20K to fraudster claiming to be insurance firm staff

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man lost Rs 20,000 to a fraudster who claimed to be an insurance company official. The victim, Puthiyaraja of Ramapuram, works at a private IT firm. In December last year, he received a call from an unknown person claiming to be an insurance company official.

The suspect knew that Puthiyaraja’s father had passed away a few months ago, and claimed that his father had an insurance policy in his name and the last instalment of the premium - Rs 20,750 was pending. The suspect also said that upon paying this amount, Puthiyaraja would receive Rs 93,375.

Believing it to be true, Puthiyaraja sent the amount to the account registered with the suspect’s mobile number. As he did not receive the money even after many days, he called up the insurance company, only to be informed that his father had taken no policy with the company. Puthiyaraja then lodged a police complaint. A case has been filed. ENS