ITC reopens WelcomHotel in Chennai, plans expansion in south

CHENNAI: The ITC Hotels group on Thursday reopened its iconic WelcomHotel at Cathedral Road in the city, following renovation work.

This was the first hotel that the ITC group acquired when it entered the hospitality business in 1975, and is considered a landmark property.

Currently, ITC Hotels group operate and own a total of 130 hotels in 18 destinations across the country, under six brand names - ITC Hotels, Mementos, Welcomhotel, Storii, Fortune and WelcomHeritage. It has 24 hotels under the WelcomHotel brand and plans to add one more at Belagavi in a month.

Zubin Songadwala, Vice President of ITC Hotels (South and East) said the company is growing and will continue to launch new hotels in the near future across geographies. “By the end of the financial year, we will also be launching our maiden international venture in Sri Lanka,” he said.