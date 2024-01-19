Khelo India: Five-tier security for PM visit, 22k cops on duty

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in the city on Friday to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2024, a five-tier security cover has been deployed throughout Chennai. A total of 22,000 police personnel and officers have already been deployed across the city. Further, the locations to be visited by the PM will be considered ‘red zones’ on Friday and Saturday.

Apart from this, intense searches in lodges and luxury hotels, vehicle checks on important roads and supervision of bus termini and railway stations, are underway to curb untoward incidents. The locations scheduled to be visited by the PM are Chennai International Airport, INS Adyar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Raj Bhavan, while his travel routes will be INS Adyar to Nehru Stadium, then Raj Bhavan and then back to the airport.

These places and routes will be declared as ‘red zones’, meaning the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders will be banned here. However, the use of these aerial devices is already banned in Chennai as per CrPC section 144.