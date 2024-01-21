Chennai police rescue Kenyan woman from prostitution

CHENNAI: The city police rescued a 30-year-old Kenyan woman who was allegedly pushed into prostitution by another Kenyan national, on Friday. The police said that the victim has been admitted to the YMCA hostel in Kilpauk and officials are in contact with the Kenyan High Commission in Delhi to arrange her return.

“On Friday morning, the police patrol from Koyambedu saw the victim roaming on the streets outside the Koyambedu bus stand. On inquiry we heard that the woman was abused and escaped from the house of another woman from Kenya in Kilpauk,” said a senior police officer.