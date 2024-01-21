Chennai police rescue Kenyan woman from prostitution

CHENNAI: The city police rescued a 30-year-old Kenyan woman who was allegedly pushed into prostitution by another Kenyan national, on Friday. The police said that the victim has been admitted to the YMCA hostel in Kilpauk and officials are in contact with the Kenyan High Commission in Delhi to arrange her return.
“On Friday morning, the police patrol from Koyambedu saw the victim roaming on the streets outside the Koyambedu bus stand. On inquiry we heard that the woman was abused and escaped from the house of another woman from Kenya in Kilpauk,” said a senior police officer.
The victim was invited to India on the promise of jobs by Kanatta, 32, and reached India in August last year on a tourist visa that expires in July 2024. “The victim, who was in Chennai for a few days, moved to Bengaluru in search of a job and came back to Chennai where she was staying in Anna Nagar with a friend. Kanatta invited her to stay with her at a house on Thyagappa Road in Kilpauk. There Kanatta allegedly forced her into prostitution. The victim resisted for several days and then on Thursday night escaped from the house and reached Koyambedu bus stand,” said the police officer.