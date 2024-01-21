Demand to bring back ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’

CHENNAI: The public outreach programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ which allowed city residents to air their grievances has not been conducted since October, as the government has been giving priority to ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’.
Makkalai Thedi Mayor was announced last year and scheduled to be held in one zone every month. Since its inception, only five meetings were conducted in Adyar, Royapuram, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Tiruvottriyur and Ambattur.
“Makkalai Thedi Mayor was a first of its kind direct grievance program from the corporation in a long time. It was a welcome initiative, but fell short of fulfilling expectations,” says Raghukumar, a resident of Perambur.
Following the Namma Chennai app, online complaint portal and toll free helpline, the Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme was launched by the corporation amidst much fanfare.
Despite criticism, residents want the corporation to continue with the programme. “It is not possible to track the progress of our petitions on the Makkalai Thedi Mayor portal. However something is better than nothing, the corporation should fix the shortcomings and continue with it,” said DT Babu, resident of Adyar.
The corporation is currently organising Makkaludan Mudhalvar special camps across Chennai. Residents allege that they are unable to raise civic issues in the camp. “The officials are collecting only one form from the petitioners. We are unable to raise multiple issues,” added Babu.
Meanwhile, civic activists urge more accountability in such outreach programs. “There is no way to escalate complaints in case of inaction from officials. Any initiatives without accountability will end up as an eye wash only,” says Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.
Corporation officials said they are unaware of any schedule for the programme. However, deputy mayor M Maheskumar said that the programme will resume. “The priority right now is for Makkaludan Mudhalavar and all the petitions are received there. But we will continue the Makkalai Thedi program for sure,” he said.