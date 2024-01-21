Demand to bring back ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’

CHENNAI: The public outreach programme ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ which allowed city residents to air their grievances has not been conducted since October, as the government has been giving priority to ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’.

Makkalai Thedi Mayor was announced last year and scheduled to be held in one zone every month. Since its inception, only five meetings were conducted in Adyar, Royapuram, Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar, Tiruvottriyur and Ambattur.

“Makkalai Thedi Mayor was a first of its kind direct grievance program from the corporation in a long time. It was a welcome initiative, but fell short of fulfilling expectations,” says Raghukumar, a resident of Perambur.

Following the Namma Chennai app, online complaint portal and toll free helpline, the Makkalai Thedi Mayor programme was launched by the corporation amidst much fanfare.