Miscreants kill, dump dog in school sump in Tamil Nadu

A police team from the Vishnu Kanchi police station rushed to the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, Kancheepuram corporation workers fished out the decomposed dog from the water sump.

The sump’s manhole was covered with an iron lid. School sources said the lock of the lid was tampered with and the iron lid was opened by some miscreants.

On December 26, 2022, the report about human faeces being found inside an overhead tank that supplies water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal near Pudukottai shocked the nation. The cops have not arrested the culprits in the case though it was transferred from Pudukottai police to the CB-CID for investigation.