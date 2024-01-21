Miscreants kill, dump dog in school sump in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Unknown miscreants killed and dumped a dog inside the water sump of a government school in Kancheepuram town and the issue came to light after the students complained that tap water smelled bad. Police are on the lookout for the suspects in the case. Though the incident happened on Thursday, the Vishnu Kanchi police said that they have not received a formal complaint yet from the school authorities or the Kancheepuram corporation officials.
At least 400 students are studying in the Kancheepuram Corporation-run PS Srinivasan Government Higher Secondary School on Vaikundapuram Street.
The school was reopened after Pongal holidays on Thursday and the students used the tap water to clean their plates after lunch break. The students smelled something ‘fishy’ in the water. After the students informed schoolteachers and noon meal workers, they, in turn, informed police personnel and corporation officials.
A police team from the Vishnu Kanchi police station rushed to the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, Kancheepuram corporation workers fished out the decomposed dog from the water sump.
The sump’s manhole was covered with an iron lid. School sources said the lock of the lid was tampered with and the iron lid was opened by some miscreants.
On December 26, 2022, the report about human faeces being found inside an overhead tank that supplies water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal near Pudukottai shocked the nation. The cops have not arrested the culprits in the case though it was transferred from Pudukottai police to the CB-CID for investigation.