New panel to oversee ops at Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: A nine-member steering committee has been formed to oversee operations at the Kalaignar Centenary bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam. The panel, which will be chaired by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), was formed following criticism over lack of amenities and adequate last mile connectivity.

According to the Government Order issued by chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday, the other members of the committee include special officer of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, project director of National Highways Authority of India, Metropolitan Transport Corporation MD, Tambaram deputy commissioner of police, Chengalpattu revenue officer, SETC managing director, chief engineer of highways department and chief administrative officer of KCBT.

The committee will decide on the timings and frequency of buses as per requirements and maintain the operation of pre-paid taxi or auto stand. It will also recommend to the government about the infrastructure facilities required for the smooth operation of the bus terminus.