Fishermen deputed during floods yet to get payment

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Michaung, numerous fishermen coordinated with various government departments and participated in rescue work in the inundated districts. In many parts of Chennai, relief works had continued for three days.

Though these fishermen, who were deputed for rescue work, were reportedly assured a per-day payment of Rs 4,000 for each paddle boat and two fishermen, some have still not received the amount. Following media reports about the delay, the fishermen were assured payment at the earliest by the police department. However, the assurance has still not materialised. When contacted, officials from the police department were unavailable for a comment on the issue.