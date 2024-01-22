Three Nigerians held; one kilogram of cocaine seized in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Three Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were arrested by the city police on Sunday for allegedly smuggling and peddling cocaine. The police seized 1 kg of drug from them. Inquiries suggested that the drugs were smuggled from Nigeria.

“Based on a tip off, police went to a spot near Shenoy Nagar metro station and found Ajagu Chinedu Onachie (47) in possession of small cocaine packets. He was arrested and based on information from him, the police team went to a house in Manimangalam, and found 1 kg of cocaine. Onachie’s wife Esmelcia Micas alias Leony and associate Ameh Zion Inalegwu were arrested from the house,” source said.