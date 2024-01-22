Work for new railway station near Kilambakkam begins

Furthermore, the super deluxe and express TNSTC buses heading towards Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and other northern destinations in the state, currently running via Tambaram-Tiruchy NH, will also be operated from Kilambakkam KCBT. “Since the Tambaram station, which serves as a terminal for Chennai, is located only a few kilometres from Kilambakkam, there is no need to build longer platforms to accommodate express trains at the new station. Any further development can be decided after studying patronage of the halt station,” the official added. Meanwhile, the omni bus operators have declined the transport department’s direction to commence operations from Kilambakkam KCBT starting January 24, citing space constraints and insufficient facilities.

A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, said until the dedicated bus stand for omni buses is fully developed at Mudichur, the buses will continue to operate from Koyambedu. “There is no point in dropping the commuters at Kilambakkam and running the buses empty up to Koyambedu for parking. Cab drivers would demand `1,200 to `1,500 to reach Kilambakkam, which would affect both commuters and the bus owners.”