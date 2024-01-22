Work for new railway station near Kilambakkam begins

CHENNAI: Civil work for constructing buildings and platforms for a new railway station between Vandalur and Urapakkam railway stations along the GST road facing Kilambakkam bus terminus, has commenced recently. The Southern Railway said the new station will be ready by August this year.
Further, alignment for the proposed 450-metre-long skywalk for connecting the Kilambakkam terminus to the new station has been finalised, and the Chengalpattu district administration recently issued a conclusive notification for acquiring land parcels for building the skywalk.
The state government had already transferred Rs 20 crore to the Southern Railway towards the new station’s construction expense. “The station’s drawings have been finalised, and the foundation work for station buildings, platforms, shelters, escalators and other infrastructure commenced recently. We plan to complete the construction by August,” an official from the railway said.
The station will have three platforms; each capable of accommodating 12-car Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) trains. According to an official document, the Kilambakkam KCBT is designed to cater to 1.5 lakh commuters daily, and the operations of private omni buses and TNSTC mofussil buses, destined for the delta and southern districts, will also be shifted to the new bus terminus.
Furthermore, the super deluxe and express TNSTC buses heading towards Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and other northern destinations in the state, currently running via Tambaram-Tiruchy NH, will also be operated from Kilambakkam KCBT. “Since the Tambaram station, which serves as a terminal for Chennai, is located only a few kilometres from Kilambakkam, there is no need to build longer platforms to accommodate express trains at the new station. Any further development can be decided after studying patronage of the halt station,” the official added. Meanwhile, the omni bus operators have declined the transport department’s direction to commence operations from Kilambakkam KCBT starting January 24, citing space constraints and insufficient facilities.
A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, said until the dedicated bus stand for omni buses is fully developed at Mudichur, the buses will continue to operate from Koyambedu. “There is no point in dropping the commuters at Kilambakkam and running the buses empty up to Koyambedu for parking. Cab drivers would demand `1,200 to `1,500 to reach Kilambakkam, which would affect both commuters and the bus owners.”