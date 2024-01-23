Conservancy staff strike work seeking wage hike in Chennai

CHENNAI: The conservancy workers from Ambattur zone organised a strike on Monday demanding wage revision and basic amenities in their respective divisions. Ambattur is one of the five non-privatised zones in Chennai, where sanitation work is undertaken by conservancy workers from the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

More than 200 workers from several divisions in Ambattur abstained from work on Monday, pressing for various demands.

“We don’t even have basic amenities like a proper toilet or a dress changing room in many of the divisions. The High Court had ordered a revision of our wages. But, we are yet to receive any word about this from the corporation,” said Deepa, a sanitation worker from Ambattur.