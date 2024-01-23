Diary of a globetrotting couple

CHENNAI : With their round-the-clock job and round-the-world travelling plans, Chennai-based Rebecca Roy and Gowthaman Ilambarathi, know the secret to work-life balance. This wanderlust couple who have visited and documented 24 countries so far, locked the 52nd spot on Forbes India’s list of India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2023. The couple talk about how their love for travel translated into an Instagram page @odysseyoftwo.

Excerpts follow:

On travel

G: We get a lot of exposure from meeting people and exploring places and cultures. Apart from enjoyment and adventure, it’s an investment for both of us.

R: It is mutual. Whenever we earn money, we always keep a large sum for travel. It is something that me and Gowtham connected on, and that is what keeps us stronger as well.

On making it to the Forbes India’s list

G: The social media influencing industry lags a bit in the South when it comes to people getting awards and recognised, as compared to the North. When Forbes happened, it was a very big surprise for us. It was a very happy moment as we finally got recognised. When they said that we were going to be featured in Forbes we didn’t expect this rank at all because it was an overall category of influencers, not only travel or photography. The recognition is more important when it comes to influencing power. And when you work with brands, and when your followers look up to you, the genuineness of what we share is validated.

R: We have not got any awards so far. This is one of the first awards that we got, and it is huge. It feels like all our hard work came through. Such recognition boosts your confidence...that all of this is worth something and somebody is saying, ‘You are doing a good job. Kudos!’