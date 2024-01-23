From pages to podcast: Heritage rediscovered

CHENNAI : Through the years, Indian mythological tenets have shown Lord Rama as the ‘God of North India’. But did you know that the Chola period marks the emergence of storytelling sculptures depicting the Ram Katha, providing a unique perspective on the ancient narrative?

In his 14-year research, author Gokul Seshadri unearthed this and more such tidbits, which trace their roots to the Sangam period. This has culminated into a Ayodhip Perumal, an intricate work on the first 1600 years of Ram Katha traditions in Tamil Nadu.

The book emerges as the first original publication of Kadhai Osai, a Tamil audiobook podcast helmed by Deepika Arun. Launched on the Storytel app, Gokul’s words and Deepika’s storytelling hold listeners with eye-opening revelations of the Rama tradition. Distant from the mainstream traces, Ayodhip Perumal reads out the extensive in-scripts of Ram Katha, establishing Tamil Nadu as the earliest hub of Rama worship in India.

Tracing back to the 9th century, the trails of the Chola, Pandya, and Tondai Mandalam saw the beginning of sculptural and epigraphic references towards the Rama worship in Tamil Nadu. Independent temples were consecrated, images of Rama were installed and endowments were provided to conduct daily rituals and festivals. The book comprises 36 inscriptions that directly refer to Rama temples and offerings made to the Lord in the form of Sridhanas. “The worship of Rama (bhakti), hails from the literature of Sangam, and post-Sangam, resulting in the occurrence of the first temple in 881 CE at Vijayanarayanam, as the Thiru Ayodhi Perumal,” says Gokul.