Goa murder case: Get rid of the privilege pass for mental health

CHENNAI: Suchana Seth, a successful CEO in the field of ethical artificial intelligence, is presently being investigated for the alleged murder of her four-year old child. It is a highly publicised case, with disturbing details being shared with or leaked to the press. At present, with a caveat for sensationalism, these include: that Seth and her spouse were engaged in divorce proceedings and amid a custody battle when she took their child to Goa from Bengaluru; that she killed the child in a hotel room and attempted to slit her own wrists, and on failing, stuffed the child’s body into a suitcase and checked out; that hotel staff suspected foul play and alerted the police, who apprehended Seth on her way back to Bengaluru in a taxi (after she had repeated refused a flight). Seth has maintained her innocence so far.

“How could she do this?” is the shocked statement that ripples through society in response to news like this. But what is meant by this sentiment? Is the shock because anyone at all may have done something so horrific, or is it more specifically because someone of the level of accomplishment or position in certain socioeconomic strata (which in India includes caste and religious affiliations, not just class and education) did this?

Disturbing cases like these, whether they are given extensive media coverage or soon forgotten, shock us every time, and each time we have discussions, opinions and theories. Not all of these have an impact on collective perspectives. My mind goes back to a horrible case from just over two years ago, in which a mother and brother murdered a pregnant woman and paraded her head around their neighbourhood.