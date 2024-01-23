Male nurse booked for torturing 14-year-old surrenders before court

CHENNAI: Days after the city police booked a male nurse for allegedly torturing a minor girl, the 38-year-old suspect surrendered before the court on Monday.

Sembium All Women Police Station Inspector Kannaki said the nurse, Joseph Jeevan Raj, surrendered before the Additional Mahila Court in Egmore. He was hiding in Vellore till now, she added.

“The minor’s father works as a driver and her mother works as a domestic servant in Vellore. She had to drop out of school after class 7 owing to her family’s poor economic condition. Meanwhile, the family came to know about a caretaker job in Chennai through a friend,” police said.

The child reached the Chennai house two months ago. Her work was to take care of two kids for a monthly salary of `6,000. On January 16, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Sembium All Women Police Station, claiming that Joseph Jeevan Raj, who is employed at a private healthcare facility, attacked the girl with a belt and pipe for allegedly not taking good care of the kids.

The victim has been temporarily admitted at a home along with her mother, while the suspect has been remanded in judicial custody.