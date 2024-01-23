Shakeela’s foster daughter’s mom bit me: Madras HC lawyer

“An argument broke out between Shakeela and her foster daughter on Saturday. The girl allegedly pushed Shakeela down and left the house. The complainant, Shakeela’s friend, came to the house and called back the girl to clear things between them. The foster daughter then returned home with her biological mother and sister. As they were talking, the girl allegedly assaulted the complainant and verbally abused her. The girl’s biological mother then bit the complainant,” sources said. The police personnel are yet to register a case.