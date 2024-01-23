Spotlight on the traditional arts

CHENNAI : With a mellifluous rendition by folk singers Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and Anitha Kuppusamy, the Kalai Thiruvizha, Celebration of Traditional Artforms, by the MA Communication students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, kickstarted on Monday. This is the public relations campaign by the students and was inaugurated by the singer couple in the presence of Archna Prasad, principal, and Anurekha, HOD, Communication.

This week-long campaign will be held till January 29, and it aims to revive the traditional folk arts of Tamil Nadu by celebrating their unique characteristics. The primary objective of this campaign is to preserve and promote the importance of reviving these traditional arts. The students have chosen around 19 traditional art forms and will conduct several events to spread awareness. “It is so heartwarming that this year the students have most appropriately chosen the theme ‘Kalai Thiruvizha, Celebration of Traditional Artforms’, a revival of the traditional art forms. As science and technology take us forward in life, it is important that we remember our roots and stay connected with them,” said Archna.

For more than 25 years, the students of MOP have run citywide public relations campaigns. To make this more impactful, the students have divided themselves into five dynamic teams, each driven by a shared commitment to breathe new life into traditional art forms. These teams have chosen a diverse array of art forms such as Servai Aattam, Kokkali Kattai Aattam, Bommalattam, Oyilaattam, Periyamelam, Saattai Kuchi, Kaliyalaattam, Vedaraattam, Silaattam (Mankombu aattam), Karagaattam, Poikaalkuthirai Aattam, and Kaavadi Aattam. On Monday, Group 1 presented Yazh, Devaraattam, Thappaattam, Maaduaatam, Therukoothu, and Silambam.