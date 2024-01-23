Theatrical glory on display

CHENNAI : Always a step ahead of his time, the legendary theatre artiste Komal Swaminathan’s plays often took up the central role in the process of metamorphosis, with his themes revolving around numerous emerging social issues. And this put him a class apart, thereby garnering him wide acknowledgment for his works.

Inspired by this, his daughter, theatre artiste, producer, and director, Dharini Komal, weaved together the Komal Theatre. As they celebrate their 10th anniversary, paying tribute to Swaminathan on his 90th birth anniversary and rejoicing in the success of their latest play, Draupathi, the group is presenting a two-day theatre festival titled Nataka Vizhaa with a multitude of events lined up to entertain the theatre enthusiasts of the city. Dharini said, “This festival marks the celebration of three significant milestones for Komal Theatre.”

Scheduled for January 26 and 27, the event will feature panel discussions led by theatre veterans. These discussions will delve into the evolution of stage plays, their current transformations, and their future. On Saturday, there will be a dialogue among journalists, theatre artistes, and film celebrities, reflecting on their journeys with Komal Swaminathan and his impactful ventures.