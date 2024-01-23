Theatrical glory on display

CHENNAI : Always a step ahead of his time, the legendary theatre artiste Komal Swaminathan’s plays often took up the central role in the process of metamorphosis, with his themes revolving around numerous emerging social issues. And this put him a class apart, thereby garnering him wide acknowledgment for his works.
Inspired by this, his daughter, theatre artiste, producer, and director, Dharini Komal, weaved together the Komal Theatre. As they celebrate their 10th anniversary, paying tribute to Swaminathan on his 90th birth anniversary and rejoicing in the success of their latest play, Draupathi, the group is presenting a two-day theatre festival titled Nataka Vizhaa with a multitude of events lined up to entertain the theatre enthusiasts of the city. Dharini said, “This festival marks the celebration of three significant milestones for Komal Theatre.”
Scheduled for January 26 and 27, the event will feature panel discussions led by theatre veterans. These discussions will delve into the evolution of stage plays, their current transformations, and their future. On Saturday, there will be a dialogue among journalists, theatre artistes, and film celebrities, reflecting on their journeys with Komal Swaminathan and his impactful ventures.
In the evenings, on the first day, the attendees can enjoy the staging of Komal Theatre’s timeless production, Thanneer Thanneer. This classic play staged more than 250 times nationwide, will be presented once again by a mesmerising array of artistes. On the second day, the spotlight shifts to Draupathi, a grand theatrical production that narrates the epic tale of the Mahabharata’s Draupathi through a captivating blend of music, dance, and drama in a poetic form.
In a bid to engage and inspire the youth, the festival has introduced an intriguing element known as Limelight. Featuring brief 15-minute plays carefully chosen from a pool of scripts submitted by budding theatre artistes, this initiative serves as a platform to bring the spotlight on emerging talents. Dharini, expressing the festival’s commitment to nurturing new voices, stated, “Two months ago, we put out a call for short play scripts from the youth. After receiving many scripts from the theatre freshers, we’ve shortlisted three scripts to be showcased on both days preceding our main play. This effort aims to inspire and encourage fresh faces to embark on their journey in the theatre field.”
The festival, thereby promises to unveil the hidden treasures within the realm of theatrical glory and seamlessly aims to captivate the hearts and minds of theatre aficionados throughout the city. The New Indian Express is the media partner for the event.
Nataka Vizhaa will be held on January 26 and 27 at Narada Gana Sabha.