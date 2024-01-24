A map of myriad menus of Madras

CHENNAI : Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, has a rich cultural heritage and an equally vibrant food scene. The food of Chennai is heavily influenced by the Tamil culture and the city’s diverse population, which includes Tamil Brahmins, people from Chettinad, Tamils from other states, people with various religious beliefs, and Anglo-Indians, all of whom have unique food habits. The influences from the people of different ethnicities who have lived here over the centuries, like the British, Saurashtrians, North Indians, Burmese immigrants, etc, have left lasting imprints.

Though Chennai does not have any unique ingredients, it has a list of unique dishes that have originated here. Known for its temples, soaring temperature, and beautiful coastline, the city also has a rich culinary heritage that reflects the story’s past.

One of the most popular dishes is the Chennai-style biryani. This is unique and is the result of a beautiful amalgamation of the Ambur and Tamil styles. The orange-coloured biryani, cooked with long-grain Basmati rice, aromatic spices, and meat that literally falls off the bone, is slow-cooked in dum style for hours over woodfire and imparts a very special and robust flavour. Any Chennaiite would vouch for the biryanis served at weddings.

Needless to say, filter coffee is an obsession here. Many households still roast their own coffee beans or have a favourite shop that roasts and grinds them with chicory (the ratio is a secret). The sight and aroma of freshly brewed decoction and mixing it with full-fat milk in a brass davara tumbler that overflows with froth is sure your tongue and wake up your senses. Early morning walkers have their favourite joints and prefer to end their workouts with a strong cup of coffee over some gossip.